Tanak Runs Out Of Spare Tyres And Quits Monte Carlo Rally

Sat 23rd January 2021 | 05:10 PM

Tanak runs out of spare tyres and quits Monte Carlo rally

Gap, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Ott Tanak, the 2019 world champion, withdrew from the Monte Carlo Rally Saturday after two punctures on two stages.

"Unfortunately we have to retire the rally as we had two punctures and only one spare wheel," tweeted the Estonian who drives a Hyundai.

He added that he would be able to chase bonus points in Sunday's race-ending power stage.

"No restart possible on Sunday due to event rules," he said.

The sector of the Monte Carlo along the Durance river east of Gap was unlucky for Tanak for a second straight year.

Last January, he went off the road at more than 180 km/h (around 120mph) and flew over some trees before his wrecked car came to rest on its wheels on a road below.

Tanak started Saturday 25.3 seconds down on Elfyn Evans and in contention for a first Monte-Carlo victory.

Seven-time world champion Sebastien Ogier won the opening stage on Saturday morning to take the lead from his Welsh Toyota team-mate. The Frenchman kept the lead after Belgian Thierry Neuville, in a Hyundai, won the second stage on Saturday.

After 10 stages, Ogier led Evans by 14.3 seconds.

