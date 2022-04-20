UrduPoint.com

'Tanganyika Is Vomiting': Burundians Flee As Lake Rises

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2022 | 09:50 AM

'Tanganyika is vomiting': Burundians flee as lake rises

Gatumba, Burundi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :In her 40 years living by the water's edge, Amissa Irakoze never much feared Lake Tanganyika. Floods were frequent, even lapping at her front door, but eventually they always receded.

She could never have foreseen what happened in April 2020. Returning from working in the fields, Irakoze found her home in northwest Burundi was under the water and her 10 children missing.

"I screamed, 'My children, my children, my children!'" the single mother recalled, miming a gesture of desperation.

"The children were swept away, but some people nearby who could swim used boats to fish them out, and brought them to me." All miraculously survived.

Two years later, the floodwaters have not receded and Africa's second largest lake remains at highs not seen in decades, pushed outward by erratic and extreme rainfall linked to a warming planet.

Irakoze and her family languish in a makeshift camp behind the lakeside city of Gatumba.

Those driven off their land have little to keep them busy, their children passing their time playing in the camp's alleyways.

"We used to farm, we used to do jobs that helped us survive. But since we've been here we've done nothing," said Lea Nyabenda, another mother of 10 who arrived at the camp two years ago.

"Life is miserable, and the shelter and lack of food makes me anxious. Sleeping in a place like this when we had a beautiful big house," she said.

