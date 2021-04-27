UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tanker Collision Leaves Oil Spill Off China Port

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 06:10 PM

Tanker collision leaves oil spill off China port

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :A collision between a crude oil tanker and another ship in the Yellow Sea on Tuesday has left an oil spill in waters off China's biggest crude-receiving terminal, vessel managers said.

Bulk carrier "Sea Justice" struck the tanker "A Symphony" near Qingdao in northeast China around 9 am, causing the tanker to lose "a quantity of oil", managers Goodwood Ship Management said in a statement.

"The force of the impact... caused a breach in cargo tanks and ballast tanks," the statement added.

"All crew members have since been accounted for, and there are no injuries.

" Vessels have since been told not to go within 10 nautical miles (18.5 kilometres) of the area, according to a separate notice by China's Maritime Safety Administration.

The incident took place off China's biggest crude-receiving terminal at Qingdao.

Goodwood Ship Management said emergency procedures have been activated to limit the loss of oil and experts were deployed to contain the spill and begin a clean-up operation.

But poor visibility in the area was hampering these efforts, it added.

Related Topics

Poor China Oil Qingdao All

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi partners with TikTok

3 minutes ago

Sudanese Prime Minister hails UAE&#039;s support t ..

3 minutes ago

Health Ministry urges public to commit to vaccinat ..

18 minutes ago

ERC widens scope of beneficiaries of Sheikha Fatim ..

18 minutes ago

Bilawal criticizes PM for having separate laws for ..

45 minutes ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority revenue hits AED544. ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.