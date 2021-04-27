Tanker collision leaves oil spill off China port

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :A collision between a crude oil tanker and another ship in the Yellow Sea on Tuesday has left an oil spill in waters off China's biggest crude-receiving terminal, vessel managers said.

Bulk carrier "Sea Justice" struck the tanker "A Symphony" near Qingdao in northeast China around 9 am, causing the tanker to lose "a quantity of oil", managers Goodwood Ship Management said in a statement.

"The force of the impact... caused a breach in cargo tanks and ballast tanks," the statement added.

"All crew members have since been accounted for, and there are no injuries.

" Vessels have since been told not to go within 10 nautical miles (18.5 kilometres) of the area, according to a separate notice by China's Maritime Safety Administration.

The incident took place off China's biggest crude-receiving terminal at Qingdao.

Goodwood Ship Management said emergency procedures have been activated to limit the loss of oil and experts were deployed to contain the spill and begin a clean-up operation.

But poor visibility in the area was hampering these efforts, it added.