Tanker seized by Iran 'preparing to leave' harbour: Swedish owner

Stockholm, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, seized by Iran more than two months ago, was preparing Friday to leave harbour after being given the final clearance by Iranian authorities, its Swedish owner said.

"We are preparing to leave," Erik Hanell, the chief executive of the company that owns the vessel, Stena Bulk, told AFP, two days after Iranian authorities said the lifting of the seizure of the vessel had been finalised.