Tanzania Allocates 2.2 Mln USD For Research On COVID-19 Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 04:50 PM

Tanzania allocates 2.2 mln USD for research on COVID-19 pandemic

DAR ES SALAAM, Oct. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) --:Tanzanian government said on Saturday that it has allocated 5.1 billion Tanzanian shillings (about 2.2 million U.S. dollars) for research aimed at fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan said the funds were part of the 567.25 million U.S.

Dollars approved in September by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The IMF approved the funds in emergency financial assistance to Tanzania under the Rapid Credit Facility and Rapid Financing Instrument to support the authorities' efforts in responding to the pandemic by addressing the urgent health, humanitarian, and economic costs.

