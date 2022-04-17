Tanzania announces 1,650 job vacancies for medical specialists

DAR ES SALAAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Tanzanian health authorities on Saturday announced 1,650 vacancies for medical specialists to ease the shortage of medical personnel in some public health centers across the country.

Abel Makubi, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Health, said the medical specialists to be employed will be under the direct supervision of the ministry and the specialists will be placed in health centers facing a serious shortage of health care specialists, with no change of work station expected within three years.

"Shortage of medical specialists has been created following the government's initiative to build new health centers across the country," said Makubi.

The vacancies are for specialists, technologists, chemists, general doctors, pharmacists, dentists, physical therapists, oral and dental health practitioners, orthopedic practitioners and laboratory technicians, he said.

Makubi added that the specialists will be deployed to different regions, including Ruvuma, Manyara, Kigoma, Mtwara, Simiyu, Lindi, Shinyanga, Tabora, Songwe and Njombe.