UrduPoint.com

Tanzania Announces 1,650 Job Vacancies For Medical Specialists

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Tanzania announces 1,650 job vacancies for medical specialists

DAR ES SALAAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Tanzanian health authorities on Saturday announced 1,650 vacancies for medical specialists to ease the shortage of medical personnel in some public health centers across the country.

Abel Makubi, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Health, said the medical specialists to be employed will be under the direct supervision of the ministry and the specialists will be placed in health centers facing a serious shortage of health care specialists, with no change of work station expected within three years.

"Shortage of medical specialists has been created following the government's initiative to build new health centers across the country," said Makubi.

The vacancies are for specialists, technologists, chemists, general doctors, pharmacists, dentists, physical therapists, oral and dental health practitioners, orthopedic practitioners and laboratory technicians, he said.

Makubi added that the specialists will be deployed to different regions, including Ruvuma, Manyara, Kigoma, Mtwara, Simiyu, Lindi, Shinyanga, Tabora, Songwe and Njombe.

Related Topics

Shortage Oral Shinyanga Kigoma Njombe Mtwara Tabora Lindi Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th April 2022

5 hours ago
 Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Mi ..

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

14 hours ago
 Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending M ..

Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending Military Aid to Ukraine - Offic ..

14 hours ago
 Over 9,000 People Attended Protest Against Far Rig ..

Over 9,000 People Attended Protest Against Far Right in Paris - Reports

15 hours ago
 Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Mi ..

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.