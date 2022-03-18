UrduPoint.com

Tanzania Maasai Torn Over Possible Eviction From Ngorongoro Reserve

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Ngorongoro, Tanzania, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :For over a century, Tanzania's Maasai pastoralists have shared the famed Ngorongoro conservation area with zebras, elephants and wildebeests. But now they face the prospect of eviction as their exploding population poses a threat to wildlife.

Since 1959, the number of humans living in the World Heritage Site has shot up from 8,000 to more than 100,000 last year. The livestock population has grown even more quickly, from around 260,000 in 2017 to over one million today.

Tanzania has historically allowed indigenous communities such as the Maasai to live within some national parks, but the relationship between the pastoralists and wildlife can be fractious, with animals attacking people and livestock.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan sounded the alarm last year, warning: "Ngorongoro is getting lost." "We agreed to make it unique by allowing people and wildlife to stay together but the human population is now out of hand," she said, ordering officials to examine the issue and put curbs on migration to the area.

As debate rages about the possible eviction of the Maasai, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has proposed a voluntary relocation scheme to Handeni district where the government has allocated 162,000 hectares (400,000 acres) for the pastoralists.

"We are taking you to areas where you will have access to schools, hospitals and electricity," in addition to land for grazing and farming, Majaliwa said.

