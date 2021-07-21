UrduPoint.com
Tanzania Opposition Leader, Members, Arrested: Statement

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 01:10 PM

Tanzania opposition leader, members, arrested: statement

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :The leader of Tanzania's main opposition party Chadema and 10 other members were arrested in the dead of night early Wednesday, the party said, ahead of a planned conference to call for constitutional reform.

"Freeman Mbowe was accosted by an army of police officers in his hotel when he arrived at 02:30 am and was arrested together with other leaders," the party said in a statement on Twitter.

