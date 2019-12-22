Tanzania police 'breaking law' by holding activist

Dar es Salaam, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :A Tanzanian rights group accused the police on Sunday of breaking the law by holding one of their activists, whose whereabouts remain unknown two days after he was detained.

The Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) said five men forced Tito Magoti into an unmarked car in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam on Friday and they have not heard from him since.

Police have since confirmed that he is in custody but have not said where he is being held. They are legally allowed to hold suspects for only 24 hours before freeing or charging them.

The group initially feared Magoti had been kidnapped -- an increasingly common occurrence in Tanzania, once a beacon for democracy in East Africa that has regressed since the election of President John Magufuli in 2015.

He has presided over a crackdown on media and civil society that rights groups say has seriously undermined democratic freedoms in Tanzania.

Colleagues from the LHRC said they had failed to find Magoti in several police stations or find any record of his arrest.

"There is a huge darkness around this. The police are not telling us where exactly Tito is. They are breaking the law by continuing to hide him," the centre's executive director Anna Henga told reporters Sunday.

She said the LHRC was considering legal action against the police.

Dar es Salaam Police Commander Lazaro Mambosasa on Sunday said police again confirmed they were holding Magoti, and three others, for questioning, but declined to disclose further details.

"The public should know that we are holding Tito. The fact is, he was not abducted, as suggested by rumours on social media. We will issue a report tomorrow," he said.

In May, high-profile dissident Mdude Nyagali was snatched by four gunmen after leaving work and was dumped, seriously beaten, in a village two days later.

In February 2018, opposition figure Daniel John was kidnapped in the middle of a political campaign, only to turn up dead with machete wounds to the head.

Others have disappeared never to be found. Azory Gwanda, a journalist and government critic, vanished in 2017 while opposition activist Ben Saanane has not been seen since 2016. Their fate is still unknown.

Magufuli is expected to run for the presidency again in elections next year. His party won more than 99 percent of seats in local government polls last month described by the US and UK as irregular and lacking credibility.