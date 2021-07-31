UrduPoint.com

Tanzania Sets Up 550 COVID-19 Vaccination Centers

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 06:30 PM

DAR ES SALAAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) --:Tanzania has established 550 COVID-19 vaccination centers in 26 regions on the mainland, a senior official said on Saturday.

Abel Makubi, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, said vaccination in the regions will begin on Tuesday.

Makubi said the distribution of the vaccines will be based on the number of COVID-19 cases in each region.

On Saturday, the country with a population of about 60 million received its first batch of over one million doses of COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX facility.

According to health authorities, priority for vaccination will be given to frontline workers, the elderly, and those with underlying health issues.

