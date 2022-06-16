UrduPoint.com

Tanzania Starts Moving Maasai Out Of Ngorongoro Reserve

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Tanzania starts moving Maasai out of Ngorongoro reserve

Dar es Salaam, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Tanzania on Thursday began relocating Maasai pastoralists from the famed Ngorongoro conservation area in a move that rights campaigners described as unlawful evictions.

The indigenous community has lived in the reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage site in northern Tanzania, for over a century.

But they now face the threat of eviction, as the authorities contend that their growing population is encroaching on wildlife habitat.

Officials insist the relocation is voluntary.

Arusha regional commissioner John Mongella said around 296 families had registered for the move to Handeni, a district 600 kilometres (370 miles) south of Ngorongoro.

"There is no eviction here, all people who are leaving (are) voluntarily registered and the government is facilitating them," he said in a video statement.

The government has earmarked 162,000 hectares (400,000 acres) of land for relocated Maasai households, he said.

But the community remains sharply divided over the issue, with many reluctant to leave the only home they have ever known.

"This eviction has never been voluntary for Ngorongoro people," Ngorongoro-based human rights lawyer and activist Joseph Oleshangay told AFP.

The relocation has sparked concern, with a team of UN-appointed independent rights experts warning that "it could jeopardize the Maasai's physical and cultural survival." "This will cause irreparable harm, and could amount to dispossession, forced eviction and arbitrary displacement prohibited under international law," they said in a statement on Wednesday.

Tanzania has historically allowed indigenous communities such as the Maasai to live within some national parks.

But since 1959, the number of humans living in Ngorongoro has shot up from 8,000 to more than 100,000.

The livestock population has grown even more quickly, from around 260,000 in 2017 to over one million today.

- 'Shocking brutality' - The Maasai say the authorities are attempting to force them off their land in order to organise safaris and private hunting expeditions for tourists.

The government has rejected these accusations, but the issue has led to clashes between the pastoralists and police.

One officer was killed and several protesters were injured during demonstrations in Ngorongoro district's Loliondo town last weekend.

The protest broke out over the government's push to cordon off 1,500 square kilometres (550 square miles) of Loliondo to create a wildlife protection area.

Amnesty International said Wednesday the "unlawful forced eviction" in Loliondo was "shocking both in its scale and brutality." "Authorities must halt the ongoing demarcation and security operation in Loliondo, and begin genuine consultations with the community," it said.

In 2009, thousands of Maasai families were moved from Loliondo to allow an Emirati safari company, Ortelo business Corporation, to organise hunting expeditions there.

The government cancelled that deal in 2017, following allegations of corruption.

Related Topics

Injured Corruption Century Protest World Police Business Company Ngorongoro Tanzania SITE 2017 All From Government Million

Recent Stories

DAO PropTech bags the ‘PropTech Innovation Award ..

DAO PropTech bags the ‘PropTech Innovation Award 2022’

50 minutes ago
 Friesland Campina, HBL & SEDF partner for subsidiz ..

Friesland Campina, HBL & SEDF partner for subsidized financing to empower dairy ..

2 hours ago
 Federal Government Ministers push traders to close ..

Federal Government Ministers push traders to close down markets early

3 hours ago
 IHC commands the NA secretary to come up with a re ..

IHC commands the NA secretary to come up with a report for Shireen Mazari’s ar ..

4 hours ago
 Berlin Film Festival will feature ‘Javed Iqbal: ..

Berlin Film Festival will feature ‘Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial K ..

5 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds the oil tanker ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds the oil tanker driver who saved countless li ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.