Tanzania To Hold Election Marred By Violence, Concerns Over Fairness

Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 10:30 AM

Stone Town, Tanzania, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Tanzanians will vote Wednesday amid rising concern for democracy under President John Magufuli, who is seeking a second term, and with tensions high in volatile Zanzibar, where violence erupted ahead of the vote.

Long deemed a haven of stability in East Africa, observers say Tanzania has seen a worrying crackdown on the opposition and freedom of speech under the 60-year-old Magufuli and his Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party, which has been in power since 1961.

Magufuli is counting on his ambitious programme of infrastructure development and fiery anti-corruption stance to secure him a second mandate and called for a peaceful vote.

"For those who qualify, vote and go home. Let the electoral body do its work.

Peace is very important and I pray it dominates the polls," he said Tuesday.

Magufuli's main challenger among 15 presidential candidates is Tundu Lissu, 52, of the Chadema opposition party.

He returned to the country in July after three years abroad recovering from 16 bullet wounds sustained in what he believes was a politically-motivated assassination attempt.

Lissu's return has reinvigorated an opposition demoralized by a ban on political rallies outside of election time, multiple arrests, attacks, and what rights groups have slammed as the squeezing of democracy.

"I have witnessed through the campaign that Tanzanians are ready for changes and I believe they will turn out to vote tomorrow," he said at his final rally.

