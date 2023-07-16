Tanzania to host international conference on cashew nuts

DAR ES SALAAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) --:Tanzania will host an international conference on cashew nuts in Dar es Salaam, the country's economic hub, which will be attended by more than 500 delegates from 33 countries, an official said Saturday.

Francis Alfred, the director general of the Cashewnut board of Tanzania (CBT), said participants of the conference, which will be held from Oct. 11-13, will discuss opportunities available in the cashew industry.

"Cashews can produce nuts, oil, juice, wine and liquor but we only focus on producing nuts," said Alfred, noting that the conference will be able to avail stakeholders of various products that can be made from cashew nuts.

He added that cashew nuts can also be used to make ethanol in hospitals and schools.