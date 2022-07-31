UrduPoint.com

Tanzania To Launch Countrywide Cleanliness Campaign

July 31, 2022

DAR ES SALAAM. (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Environmental authorities in Tanzania said on Saturday preparations are underway for the launch of a countrywide cleanliness campaign to be known as "my dustbin".

Selemani Jafo, the Minister of State in the Vice-President's Office responsible for Union and Environment, said the campaign will involve placing dustbins in urban centers in all districts and regions across the east African nation.

"The objective of the 'my dustbin' campaign is to keep our urban centers clean. We don't want to see rubbish in our urban centers, including food waste, plastic bottles and banana peels," said the official.

He also directed district and regional authorities to make sure that markets at their places remained clean instead of turning them into dumping grounds.

