Tanzania votes in election marred by violence, fears of fraud

Stone Town, Tanzania, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Tanzanians began casting their ballots Wednesday morning in an election overshadowed by opposition fears the vote will not be free and fair after years of repression under President John Magufuli, who is seeking a second term in office.

In semi-autonomous Zanzibar hundreds of men and women formed separate queues from before dawn in Garagara neighbourhood outside the capital Stone Town, where on Tuesday police fired teargas, live rounds and beat up civilians in the neighbourhood.

Long deemed a haven of stability in East Africa, observers say Tanzania has seen the stifling of democracy and a crackdown on freedom of speech under the 60-year-old Magufuli and his Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party, which has been in power since 1961.

In the days leading up to the polls, the opposition said 10 people have died in violence in Zanzibar, while major social media networks -- such as WhatsApp and Twitter -- have been blocked across Tanzania.

Mnao Haji, 48, queuing to vote in Garagara, said she hoped the election "will be peaceful" despite a history of contested polls.

"During the clashes with police teargas fell inside my house. I screamed, crying, I was helpless," she said as heavily armed officers and soldiers looked on.

On mainland Tanzania, Magufuli's main challenger among 15 presidential candidates is Tundu Lissu, 52, of the Chadema opposition party.

He returned to the country in July after three years abroad recovering from 16 bullet wounds sustained in what he believes was a politically-motivated assassination attempt.

Lissu's return has reinvigorated an opposition demoralised by a ban on political rallies outside of election time, multiple arrests and attacks.

He expressed fears during the campaign that the polls would be rigged, leading to a seven day ban of his rallies for "seditious" language.

"I have witnessed through the campaign that Tanzanians are ready for changes and I believe they will turn out to vote tomorrow," he said at his final rally Tuesday.

In Tanzania's capital Dodoma, voters began casting their votes at Jamhuri Secondary school.

"It's one of my important activities today. I don't want to miss voting at all," said Omary Msongolo.

In the northern town of Moshi, near Africa's highest peak of Kilimanjaro, Nestor Shoo urged the electoral commission to show "impartiality, so that there can be peace".

The opposition and analysts have expressed serious concerns about the fairness of the election, pointing in particular to a polls body comprising commissioners personally appointed by Magufuli.