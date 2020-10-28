UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tanzania Votes In Election Marred By Violence, Fears Of Fraud

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 10:40 AM

Tanzania votes in election marred by violence, fears of fraud

Stone Town, Tanzania, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Tanzanians began casting their ballots Wednesday morning in an election overshadowed by opposition fears the vote will not be free and fair after years of repression under President John Magufuli, who is seeking a second term in office.

In semi-autonomous Zanzibar hundreds of men and women formed separate queues from before dawn in Garagara neighbourhood outside the capital Stone Town, where on Tuesday police fired teargas, live rounds and beat up civilians in the neighbourhood.

Long deemed a haven of stability in East Africa, observers say Tanzania has seen the stifling of democracy and a crackdown on freedom of speech under the 60-year-old Magufuli and his Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party, which has been in power since 1961.

In the days leading up to the polls, the opposition said 10 people have died in violence in Zanzibar, while major social media networks -- such as WhatsApp and Twitter -- have been blocked across Tanzania.

Mnao Haji, 48, queuing to vote in Garagara, said she hoped the election "will be peaceful" despite a history of contested polls.

"During the clashes with police teargas fell inside my house. I screamed, crying, I was helpless," she said as heavily armed officers and soldiers looked on.

On mainland Tanzania, Magufuli's main challenger among 15 presidential candidates is Tundu Lissu, 52, of the Chadema opposition party.

He returned to the country in July after three years abroad recovering from 16 bullet wounds sustained in what he believes was a politically-motivated assassination attempt.

Lissu's return has reinvigorated an opposition demoralised by a ban on political rallies outside of election time, multiple arrests and attacks.

He expressed fears during the campaign that the polls would be rigged, leading to a seven day ban of his rallies for "seditious" language.

"I have witnessed through the campaign that Tanzanians are ready for changes and I believe they will turn out to vote tomorrow," he said at his final rally Tuesday.

In Tanzania's capital Dodoma, voters began casting their votes at Jamhuri Secondary school.

"It's one of my important activities today. I don't want to miss voting at all," said Omary Msongolo.

In the northern town of Moshi, near Africa's highest peak of Kilimanjaro, Nestor Shoo urged the electoral commission to show "impartiality, so that there can be peace".

The opposition and analysts have expressed serious concerns about the fairness of the election, pointing in particular to a polls body comprising commissioners personally appointed by Magufuli.

Related Topics

Election Africa Police Democracy Vote Social Media Twitter Died Moshi Dodoma Zanzibar Tanzania July Women All From WhatsApp Crescent Cotton Mills Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Czech President on Indepe ..

30 seconds ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 28 October 2020

31 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed congratulat ..

10 hours ago

SIBF 2020’s Book Signing Corner to host over 100 ..

11 hours ago

10th Wedding Show to kick off Wednesday at Expo

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.