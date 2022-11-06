UrduPoint.com

Tanzanian Passenger Plane Crashes Into Shores Of Lake Victoria, No Reports Of Casualties

Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Tanzanian passenger plane crashes into shores of Lake Victoria, no reports of casualties

DAR ES SALAAM, Nov. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :A Tanzania passenger plane reportedly carrying some 40 people crashed into the shores of Lake Victoria on Sunday morning, before a touchdown at an airport in Tanzania's western region of Kagera.

William Mwampaghale, Kagera regional police commander, confirmed the plane accident but could not say whether there were casualties.

"I am at the scene of the accident where rescue work is underway," he said, promising to give further details later.

There is yet not official confirmation as to how many people were on board.

Reports from Kagera region said the plane was flying from Dar es Salaam region to Bukoba airport in Kagera region, crashed into the shores of the lake after it was hit by a storm.

The reports said the plane belonged to Precision Air, a Tanzanian private aviation company.

