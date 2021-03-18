Tanzanian President John Magufuli is dead: vice-president

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dar es Salaam, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Tanzanian President John Magufuli has died from a heart condition, his vice president said in an address on state television Wednesday, after days of uncertainty over his health and whereabouts.

"It is with deep regret that I inform you that today on the 17th of March, 2021 at 6 pm we lost our brave leader, the President of the Republic of Tanzania, John Pombe Magufuli, said vice-president Samia Suluhu Hassan.