UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tanzania's Magufuli Says Covid-19 Vaccines 'dangerous'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 12:10 AM

Tanzania's Magufuli says Covid-19 vaccines 'dangerous'

Dar es Salaam, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Tanzanian President John Magufuli, who has claimed God spared his country from the coronavirus, said Wednesday the vaccines for the disease were "dangerous".

Magufuli, who won a disputed re-election last year, has consistently downplayed the seriousness of the virus, warned his health ministry not to rush into procuring the vaccines.

"We need to be very careful with these imported vaccines," he said during a function broadcast on state television.

"If these people were able to discover coronavirus vaccines then they could have others for malaria, cancer, tuberculosis and HIV by now.

"These vaccinations being touted are dangerous for our health and the ministry of health should not rush at all." Despite the president's remarks, Tanzania does widely immunise children with the BCG vaccine against tuberculosis.

Magufuli's comment comes as fears are mounting about a new wave of Covid-19 in the country that declared it had eradicated the virus.

The president championed prayer instead of face masks, before stopping the publication of statistics in April when the country had recorded 509 cases and 16 deaths.

In May he revealed he had submitted a variety of fruit and animals to be tested for the virus and that a papaya, quail and goat tested positive, revealing "sabotage" at the national laboratory.

He has since claimed prayer saved the country from Covid-19.

However clues persist showing the virus is still circulating.

Last week, Britain banned all arrivals from Tanzania to stop the spread of the South Africa Covid-19 variant.

And breaking with the government's stance, a school in the northern town of Moshi announced last week it had shut after a student tested positive.

On Tuesday, the Roman Catholic Church in Tanzania warned its followers to take precautionary measures against a possible new wave of the coronavirus.

"Our country is not an island. We have every reason to take precautions and pray to God so that we can move unscathed in this pandemic," read the letter addressed to archbishops and retired bishops Magufuli appeared Wednesday to accept the virus may still be circulating but blamed this on the vaccines themselves.

He said some Tanzanians had travelled abroad to take the vaccine but "they ended up bringing us a strange coronavirus.""We need to put God first in fighting against this dangerous disease, but at the same time take health precaution measures to protect ourselves against this disease.

"We have lived for over one year without the virus, and the evidence is most of you here are not wearing a mask".

Related Topics

Student Same Moshi Tanzania South Africa April May Cancer God Prayer Church TV All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DP World and UNICEF announce global partnership to ..

56 minutes ago

86,770 doses of Covid19 vaccine administered durin ..

1 hour ago

FOCP to eliminate cervical cancer: Jawaher Al Qasi ..

1 hour ago

Poland to implement near-total ban on abortion

23 minutes ago

Amnesty urges Morocco to release dissident histori ..

23 minutes ago

Putin hails extension of New START treaty

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.