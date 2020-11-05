UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tanzania's Magufuli Sworn In After Thumping Election Win

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Tanzania's Magufuli sworn in after thumping election win

Dodoma, Tanzania, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :John Magufuli was sworn in Thursday for his second term as president of Tanzania after a landslide election victory dismissed by the political opposition as a sham.

His inauguration in Dodoma, the Tanzanian capital, proceeded despite opposition demands that fresh elections be held after reporting widespread irregularities in the October 28 poll, allegations the US and others described as credible.

The president urged national unity and promised to work for all Tanzanians, after taking the oath of office and waving a ceremonial spear and shield before a crowd that included regional leaders and ambassadors.

"Elections are now over," Magufuli said, repeating the line twice more before a packed stadium of spectators, many wearing the green and yellow of the ruling party. Outside, his address was beamed on large screens for crowds of onlookers.

Related Topics

Election Dodoma Tanzania October All Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE participates in AFC Referees Committee virtual ..

24 minutes ago

UAE participates in high-level meeting on women, p ..

54 minutes ago

Mubadala builds its life sciences portfolio with i ..

1 hour ago

Punjab Daanish Schools & Centres of Excellence Aut ..

1 hour ago

Russia Special Force' contingent arrives in Pakist ..

2 hours ago

Central Bank emphasises impact of Mohamed bin Zaye ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.