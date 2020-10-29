Dar es Salaam, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Tanzania's main opposition presidential candidate, Tundu Lissu, on Thursday said he would not recognise the outcome of this week's election, declaring the vote "marred by irregularities at all stages".

"Whatever happened yesterday was not an election, and thus we do not recognise it.

We do not accept the result," Lissu told reporters in Dar es Salaam.

"This is not an election at all. We do not accept, and do not agree, with any results coming from this process."Lissu, from the Chadema party, is the main challenger to President John Magufuli, who is running for a second term in an election overshadowed by opposition complaints of fraud including ballot-box stuffing.