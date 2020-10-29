UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tanzania's Opposition Candidate Says He Won't Accept Election Result

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 03:20 PM

Tanzania's opposition candidate says he won't accept election result

Dar es Salaam, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Tanzania's main opposition presidential candidate, Tundu Lissu, on Thursday said he would not recognise the outcome of this week's election, declaring the vote "marred by irregularities at all stages".

"Whatever happened yesterday was not an election, and thus we do not recognise it.

We do not accept the result," Lissu told reporters in Dar es Salaam.

"This is not an election at all. We do not accept, and do not agree, with any results coming from this process."Lissu, from the Chadema party, is the main challenger to President John Magufuli, who is running for a second term in an election overshadowed by opposition complaints of fraud including ballot-box stuffing.

Related Topics

Election Vote Dar Es Salaam All From Opposition

Recent Stories

OIC Welcomes the Support for Holding a Peace Confe ..

4 minutes ago

President al-Sisi’s Letter to the OIC Secretary- ..

4 minutes ago

Belarus announces 85,332 COVID-19 recoveries

9 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,312 new COVID-19 cases, 1,500 reco ..

9 minutes ago

Maulana Fazl says PDM will break all previous reco ..

22 minutes ago

Marshall Islands Records First COVID-19 Cases

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.