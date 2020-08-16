Target of over 0.7 million children under 5 years of age set for administration of polio vaccines

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) : Aug 16 (APP):Like across the country, all is set to launch the 5-day integrated nation-wide anti-polio campaign in Azad Jammu and Kashmir from Monday.

At least 0.7 million (07 lakh) children of under 5 years of age were targeted to be administered the polio vaccine, the State Health Authorities said when contacted by APP here on Sunday .

Only in AJK's metropolis - Muzaffarabad, the target of 1,10,137 children up to five years of age, was set to be administered the anti-polio vaccines and Vitamin -drops and for this purpose 438 mobile teams have been constituted and 63 fixed sites have been set up by the State Polio Eradication Committee.

A total of 31 zones have been demarcated for conducting door to door drive under the supervision of 114 area in charges.

The state health department's Polio Eradication Committee had made adequate arrangement to execute the polio-eradication campaign in a befitting manner.

The integrated 05-day campaign will continue till August 21 without any pause.

The parents have been advised to fully cooperate the mobile teams by getting their children administered with the polio-vaccine .

The fixed centers have been set up at the state-run hospitals, basic health units, rural health centers as well as various other spots to vaccinate the children with the anti-polio drops.

The total staff to be involved in the drive including mobile teams comprising over 4500 workers for visiting door to door to immunize the children of and under 5 years of age during the campaign throughout Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

It may be added that the state health authorities said that there no any case of polio disease to any child detected in any part of Azad Jammu & Kashmir during over last 21 years.