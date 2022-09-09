UrduPoint.com

Tashkent Hosts SCO Information Security Forum

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Tashkent hosts SCO Information Security Forum

BEIJING, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The first Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Scientific and Expert Forum on Information Security was held in Tashkent at the initiative of President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev the other day (September 6).

The Forum was organised by the Institute of Strategic and Interregional Studies under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in association with the Executive Committee of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS), according to SCO Secretariat here.

The RATS Executive Committee platform drew a representative audience, including high-level government officials, academic experts and eminent personalities from the SCO member states.

Minister for the Development of Information Technologies and Communications of Uzbekistan, Sherzod Shermatov, Director of the SCO RATS Executive Committee Ruslan Mirzayev, SCO Deputy Secretary-General Grigory Logvinov, Director of the Institute for Strategic and Interregional Studies under the President of Uzbekistan Eldor Aripov, and Special Representative of the Russian President on International Cooperation in the Field of Information Security Andrei Krutskikh addressed the opening ceremony.

"The Forum was held in three panel sessions:1) Expanding access to information as an important factor in the development of modern society; 2) information and ideological threats and developing effective response measures; and 3) Protecting critical information infrastructure in conditions of actively developing information and communication technology.

