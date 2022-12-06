UrduPoint.com

Taste Festival To Support Culinary Industry From Dec 9

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Taste festival to support culinary industry from Dec 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Islamabad Taste - the Capital's Signature Food Festival will start here from December 9 at f-9 park to support culinary and music industry.

Featuring over 80 eateries, music arena, various artist performances and amusement activities, the event has been planned to give people a break from usual daily routine and spend time in quality recreational activities.

The signature food festival happening since 2019 nationwide was supporting culinary and music industry of the country, said the organizers.

During the festival,musical performances by Bayaan, Sahir Ali Bagga, Zawar, Abdullah Sajid and many other singers will enthrall the audience of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The event will continue till December 11.

