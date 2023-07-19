Open Menu

Tata To Invest Over £4 Bn In UK Electric Battery Factory

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 19, 2023 | 12:40 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Indian conglomerate Tata Group will invest over £4 billion ($5.2 billion) in a giant battery plant in southwest England that will create thousands of jobs, the UK government and the company said on Wednesday.

"Tata Group will be setting up one of Europe's largest battery cell manufacturing facilities in the UK. Our multi-billion-pound investment will bring state-of-the-art technology to the country," said Tata chairman N. Chandrasekaran.

The factory -- Tata Group's first gigafactory outside India -- will be built in Somerset after the site reportedly beat off competition from Spain.

Production is due to begin at the factory in 2026.

The investment will boost the UK's battery manufacturing capacity -- critical to supporting the electric vehicle industry.

Britain plans to ban the sale of new high-polluting diesel and petrol cars from 2030, forcing its car manufacturing sector to switch production to electric vehicles.

That target is part of its long-standing goal to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 in order to help tackle climate change.

Related Topics

India Petrol Technology Europe Company Vehicles Vehicle Car Sale Spain United Kingdom SITE From Government Industry Tata Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to develop legal framew ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to develop legal framework for RTA

33 minutes ago
 Heavy monsoon rains claim 13 lives in twin cities

Heavy monsoon rains claim 13 lives in twin cities

39 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance launches Digital Public Consul ..

Ministry of Finance launches Digital Public Consultation

43 minutes ago
 Chad-based UAE field hospital in Amdjarass treats ..

Chad-based UAE field hospital in Amdjarass treats 1,220 Sudanese refugees since ..

1 hour ago
 Zardari, Bilawal meet PM Shehbaz in Islamabad

Zardari, Bilawal meet PM Shehbaz in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Arada launches Saro, seventh and final phase of Sh ..

Arada launches Saro, seventh and final phase of Sharjahâ€™s megaproject, Masaar

2 hours ago
Secretary-General Receives Qatarâ€™s Permanent Rep ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatarâ€™s Permanent Representative to the OIC

2 hours ago
 PM applauds UAEâ€™s support for Pakistanâ€™s econo ..

PM applauds UAEâ€™s support for Pakistanâ€™s economic, financial stability

2 hours ago
 Green Climate Fund announces Recharge Pakistan wit ..

Green Climate Fund announces Recharge Pakistan with additional investments from ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto meet PM Shehbaz Shari ..

Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto meet PM Shehbaz Sharif

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous