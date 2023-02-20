UrduPoint.com

Tatum Scores Record 55 To Lead Team Giannis In NBA All-Star Win

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Tatum scores record 55 to lead Team Giannis in NBA All-Star win

Salt Lake City, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Jayson Tatum scored an All-Star record 55 points and Team Giannis Antetokounmpo defeated Team LeBron James 184-175 to win Sunday's 72nd NBA All-Star Game, the first loss for James in six times as captain.

Both namesake captains made early exits with injuries, James after bruising his right hand on the rim making a dunk and Greek star Antetokounmpo with a right wrist sprain suffered three nights earlier.

That left the starring roles up for grabs and the All-Star Game Most Valuable Player award went to Boston star Tatum, who broke the old NBA All-Star Game record of 52 points scored by Anthony Davis in 2017.

"It means the world," Tatum said. "You think of all the legends and great players that have played this game.

"Records are made to be broken so I'll hold it for as long as I can but I'm certain somebody will come along in a couple years and try to break it." Tatum made 22-of-31 shots from the floor, 10-of-18 from 3-point range and added 10 rebounds, six assists, a steal and a blocked shot.

Tatum scored a record 27 points in the third quarter to lift Team Giannis ahead 158-141 entering the fourth quarter.

"You see the first three go in and keep shooting, just stay hot and just keep running," Tatum said.

A unique rule featured an untimed final quarter with a "target score" set to decide a winner -- the total for the team leading after three quarters plus 24 points.

Whichever club reached that number first won, setting a goal for both teams of 182 points.

Tatum sank a free throw to reach 53 and break the record, giving Team Giannis a 177-162 lead.

Tatum added a layup to put his club a single point from victory at 181-170 and moments later Damian Lillard sank a final 3-pointer to deliver the victory.

Giannis had been 0-2 as a captain but was delighted to hoist the trophy despite a sore wrist.

"Winner. Winner. Chicken dinner," Antetokounmpo said.

Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell added 40 points and 10 assists for Team Giannis while Portland's Lillard had 26 off the bench.

Team LeBron reserve Jaylen Brown of Boston had a team-high 35 points plus 14 rebounds. Philadelphia's Joel Embiid and Kyrie Irving of Dallas each added 32 points, with Irving adding a game-high 15 assists.

Four-time NBA champion and NBA Most Valuable Player James set a record by playing in his 19th All-Star Game but suffered a bruised right hand hitting the rim while making a dunk and sat out the second half.

The 38-year-old Los Angeles Lakers superstar finished with 13 points on 6-of-11 shooting with four assists and a rebound. He was able to manage numerous handshakes in a half-time ceremony in tribute to his scoring mark.

Milwaukee big man Antetokounmpo made a dunk for the game's first points before leaving for good seconds later due to a sprained right wrist suffered in a regular-season game on Thursday.

"It's just hard. I love competing," Antetokounmpo said. "I wasn't able to participate for the full thing but I wanted to go out there even for 10 seconds, sweat a little bit in the jersey, because I want to be part of this." - Lillard's half-court 3 - Team Giannis led 99-92 at halftime with Tatum scoring 17 points and Irving leading Team LeBron with 18.

Lillard, the 3-Point Contest winner, sank a 3-pointer from just beyond the half-court line to highlight a third quarter dominated by deadly NBA sharpshooters.

James fell to 5-1 as an All-Star captain since the format began in 2018, having won twice over Kevin Durant and Antetokounmpo and once over Stephen Curry.

Miluwakee big man Antetokounmpo from Greece and Los Angeles Lakers playmaker James, who earlier this month became the NBA's all-time scoring leader, were named captains after being the top vote-getters for All-Star starting spots from the Eastern and Western Conferences.

Captains picked their rosters only minutes before tipoff.

James selected Cameroonian big man Enbiid with his first pick while Antetokounmpo selected Tatum next.

Related Topics

World Portland Los Angeles Man Lead Mitchell Dallas Boston Philadelphia Greece Turkish Lira Sunday 2017 2018 All From Top Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th February 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE continues relief aid to quake vicitims in Syri ..

UAE continues relief aid to quake vicitims in Syria, Türkiye

9 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves updated model for gov ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves updated model for government excellence in Dubai

12 hours ago
 Emirates Society for the Talented, HBMSU celebrate ..

Emirates Society for the Talented, HBMSU celebrate graduates of UAE Technophiles ..

13 hours ago
 World K9 experts to discuss industry challenges, o ..

World K9 experts to discuss industry challenges, opportunities at World Police S ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.