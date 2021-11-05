Taylor double sparks Colts in Jets blowout

New York, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Running back Jonathan Taylor rushed for two touchdowns and 172 yards as the Indianapolis Colts trounced the New York Jets 45-30 in the NFL on Thursday.

Taylor jinked through the Jets defense from 21 yards for his first touchdown to put the Colts 14-7 ahead in the second quarter and then conjured a blistering 78-yard solo effort in the third quarter for his second to delight the home crowd at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Taylor's double was the highlight of a dominant offensive display by the Colts, who also saw quarterback Carson Wentz toss three touchdowns and 272 yards.

The Colts improved to 4-5 with the win to remain in second place in the AFC South behind the Tennessee Titans.

The Jets, meanwhile fell to 2-6 in the AFC East, leaving them a distant third behind the second-placed New England Patriots (4-4), and 5-2 leading Buffalo Bills.

The Colts took control of the game in the second quarter, moving into a 21-7 lead after Taylor's opening touchdown was followed by a score from Jack Doyle after Wentz's one-yard pass.

Matt Ammendola made a 33-yard field goal to cut the Colts' lead to 11 points, but Indianapolis closed the half with another touchdown, this time from receiver Michael Pittman, to make it 28-10 at the break.

Pittman's score was the start of an unanswered 21 points from the Colts, who effectively killed the game off in the third quarter with a rare touchdown catch for offensive lineman Danny Pinter before Taylor's long-range effort made it 42-10.

Elijah Moore, Ryan Griffin and Ty Johnson gave the scoreboard a slightly more respectable look with three late touchdowns for the Jets, but it was too little too late for New York.