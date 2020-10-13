TCC delegation visits LAC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :A delegation from Turkish Cultural Centre (TCC) led by its Director Alash Artuash visited Lahore Art Council (LAC) here on Tuesday.

LAC Executive Director Saman Rai welcomed the delegation.

The TCC Director expressed his interest in jointly working with Alhamra.

LAC Executive Director Saman Rai said that Alhamra had the honor of presenting cultures of the world to "Zinda Dilan-e-Lahore".

She said that Turkey had its own identity and unique place in literature, culture and civilization.

During the meeting, Alhamra and Turkish Culture Centre decided to hold a cultural show and exhibition during the last week of current month.