UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TCM Can Help Halve COVID-19 Death Rate: Report

Sumaira FH 13 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 12:10 PM

TCM can help halve COVID-19 death rate: report

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :A recent study has shown that Qingfei Paidu soup, a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) widely used to treat COVID-19, can help reduce the rate of death among hospitalized patients by half, China Daily reported Monday.

The study, led by researchers from Fuwai Hospital of the Chinese academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College, examined more than 8,900 hospitalized COVID-19 cases in Hubei Province, the hardest-hit region during the epidemic, from January to May last year.

Nearly 30 percent of the patients had taken Qingfei Paidu as part of their therapies. results suggest that the mortality rate for those undergoing the TCM treatment stands at 1.2 percent, while the rate for other patients is 4.8 percent, said the report.

The study concluded that the use of Qingfei Paidu is associated with a 50 percent reduction of mortality in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, without amplifying the risk of developing acute liver or kidney injuries.

The newspaper cited Li Jing, head of the research team, as saying that based on the national diagnosis and treatment guidelines for COVID-19, Qingfei Paidu is the only prescription that is recommended for treating all patients ranging from mild to critical cases.

Qingfei Paidu is a concoction made of dozens of TCM herbs and roots such as ephedra, licorice root and bitter almond.

The study is by far the largest clinical research on Qingfei Paidu and its findings have provided strong evidence proving its marked efficacy in saving the lives of COVID-19 patients, according to the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

Related Topics

China January May All From

Recent Stories

Eid prayers to be performed with COVID-19 counterm ..

36 minutes ago

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

51 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted attack on Abh ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bahrain&#039;s Crown Prince dis ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on human resources ..

2 hours ago

Biden, NATO Allies Discuss Boosting Cooperation in ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.