UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TCM Proves Effective For Patients Infected With Covid-19

Muhammad Irfan 56 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 10:40 AM

TCM proves effective for patients infected with Covid-19

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) has played a significant role in curbing pneumonia caused by novel coronavirus, especially in early intervention, Dr Zhang Boli, an academician at the Chinese academy of Engineering said.

Dr Zhang Boli, also the president of Tianjin Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine and his team fought Covid-19 since the outbreak, using traditional Chinese medicines with modern technology, according to China Economic Net.

Statistics from China's National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine showed that overall effectiveness rate of over 90 percent among 74,187 Covid-19 patients across the nation.

World Health Organization (WHO) showed that approximately 6% to 10% of mild Covid-19 cases develop into severe ones. However, none of the 564 mild and common patients at the makeshift hospital developed into severe cases after treatment with the TCM formulas.

"More importantly, the blood biochemical indices of the recovered patients, such as the number of lymphocytes and leukocytes, showed significant improvements," Zhang explained.

TCM is a 5,000-year-old system that uses tools to heal the mind and body and has always maintained its presence during several epidemic outbreaks.

In TCM terminology, Covid-19 is considered as "a disease caused by dampness and coldness", and the resolve of dampness is aimed at the condition of immune system being suppressed. The detoxification is aimed at the virus and the clearing of heat is aimed at adjusting the micro-ecology in the patients' gastrointestinal system.

According to Zhang Boli, a 72-year-old doctor, there are three aspects of experience in the country's battle against the virus.

First and foremost is early detection, isolation, diagnosis and treatment and ask people under quarantine. Second is establishment of makeshift hospitals to expand the treatment capacity, cutting the transmission of the virus. Third is the combination of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and Western medicine. Medical experts from both TCM and Western medicine worked together and jointly protect people's health.

It may be mentioned that recently, a Chinese pharmaceutical company donated Traditional Chinese Medicines (TCM) to a hospital in Karachi to help Pakistan's health authorities.

The donated medicine has been listed as a recommended TCM in the treatment plan for the Covid-19 by the provincial TCM regulator in Hunan, China. It is believed that TCM will help Pakistan in containing Covid-19.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Technology China Company Doctor Boli Tianjin May From Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 17, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development carri ..

9 hours ago

OECD rallies efforts to weather COVID-19 crisis

9 hours ago

Official spokesperson for UAE health sector calls ..

10 hours ago

No evidence of COVID-19 spreading through mail or ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.