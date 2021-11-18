UrduPoint.com

TDCP Sets Up Counter At Multan Airport To Guide Foreigners

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 02:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) has established a counter at Multan International Airport to guide foreigner tourists.

TDCP Deputy General Manager (DGM) South Punjab Rana Tahir, told APP here on Thursday that as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar, the counter was set up at the airport lounge for promotion of tourism.

He said that the TDCP staff was deputed there would ensure guidance to foreign tourists and provide them brochures regarding tourist sites in the region.

Rana Tahir said that the counters were established at all international airports across the country as per directions of incumbent government to promote tourism.

He further said that there were many recreational sites in South Punjab including blue pottery, Damdama, clock tower building, historical churches, walled city area of Multan, Derawar Fort, Laal Sohanra Park in Bahawalpur, Fort Munro in DG Khan.

TDCP DGM stated that the double decker bus was being plied in Bahawalpur to get visit to tourists at various recreational places in the city including Noor Mahal, zoo and others.

Likewise, the single decker buses would be plied soon in Multan and DG Khan districts due to narrow streets and electricity wires there.

He said that the provincial government was paying special focus on promotion of tourism.

He said that various uplift projects at new recreational sites were underway across the region under supervision of TDCP to attract tourists.

