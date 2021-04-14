UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tea Association In China Wants To Cooperate With Pakistan In Black Tea Production

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 10:30 AM

Tea association in China wants to cooperate with Pakistan in black tea production

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Guizhou Tea Association in China wants to cooperate with Pakistan in black tea production and can make breakthroughs in technology and increase productivity, Xu Jiamin, secretary general of association said on Wednesday.

"Pakistan is the third largest tea importer in the world. They consume a lot of imported tea every year. As long as the quantity is large, the cost can be lowered. We can make breakthroughs in technology and increase productivity," he said in an interview with CEN.

"Tea leaves are small, but it plays a big role in poverty alleviation in Guizhou. The development of the tea industry is an effective way to promote rural employment and boost farmers' income." According to Xu Jiamin, there are 3.4 million people in Guizhou involved in tea planting. The annual income from tea per person has reached more than RMB 12,000.

Xu Jiamin informed that mechanical tea picking is encouraged in the production of tea for export, and the output has been increased substantially. Also, the association is promoting the intelligent management of tea gardens, using the internet and modern technology to realize the integration of automatic water and fertilizer.

"We are cooperating with Anhui Agricultural University, Guizhou University, Guizhou Tea Research Institute and the research teams of the companies," he said.

"Enterprise-driven model is adopted in most of our tea gardens, where the local farmers become employees of the companies. There are also tea farmers who have their own contracted lands, operating the tea plantation on their own," Xu Jiamin added.

Poverty alleviation is an important parts of Pakistan government's priorities. Xu Jiamin thinks that tea industry can be a promising industry for China and Pakistan to cooperate and China can share its' experience.

"Broken black tea is the most popular tea product among the Pakistani people. We have decades of years of experience in making broken black tea. We have advanced mechanical equipment and the quality of our tea is excellent." Before the COVID-19 epidemic, some tea companies in Guizhou have been to Pakistan to explore the cooperation potential in the deep processing of broken black tea.

Xu Jiamin expects further cooperation with Pakistani companies. "We want more information and communication with Pakistan. We already have experience in setting tea industry in Morocco. I think the cooperation mode can be decided by the demand of both sides," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet World Technology Water China Morocco From Government Industry Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Employment

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 14 April 2021

23 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

RAK ICC, RAK SME sign MoU to boost investment oppo ..

10 hours ago

‘National Committee on Anti-Money Laundering and ..

11 hours ago

Biden to give speech Wednesday on US withdrawal fr ..

10 hours ago

UN Chief to Virtually Kick Off Afghanistan Peace C ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.