Tea Exports Rise In China's Guizhou

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 07:00 PM

GUIYANG, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) --:Tea exports rose by 15.2 percent year on year in the first five months of this year in southwest China's Guizhou Province, customs authorities said.

The customs of the provincial capital, Guiyang, said the value of the exported tea totaled 190 million Yuan (about 29.

36 million U.S. Dollars) from January to May in Guizhou.

Guizhou is an ideal place for plateau tea cultivation thanks to low latitude, high altitude, a limited amount of sunshine, cloudy and foggy weather, and little pollution. The tea industry has become one of the major industries in 43 counties in the province. Enditem

