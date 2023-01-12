UrduPoint.com

Teachers In Scotland Continue Strikes As Many Leave 'unattractive' Profession

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2023 | 03:50 PM

BIRMINGHAM,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :As talks with the government falter, teachers in Scotland are determined to achieve their demands of a pay increase closer in line with the UK's current double-digit inflation, but faced with dim prospects for difficult work, many are quitting the profession.

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), the largest teaching union in Scotland, says the only way to settle the issue and halt further strikes is by proposing a "significantly improved offer." Speaking to Anadolu, Nuzhat Uthmani – an EIS representative and Primary teacher – said the requested 10% pay rise was initially requested back last February, when the inflation rate was sitting at around 7%. She says it was a "modest pay rise at that point" but now that inflation is almost 11%, the demanded increase means a lower salary for the teachers.

"We're definitely determined that we can't go any lower than the 10% because overall since 2008, teacher's salaries in Scotland have reduced by 25%," she explained.

"And the way the conditions of the job are, we are being asked to do more and more within schools for our children with less and less. So it's very much also about the conditions and the fact that education needs proper funding, in order for it to be sustainable." In an interview with Anadolu, Jehan Al-Azzawi – an EIS representative and transition teacher – said teachers in Scotland are striking as the conversation hasn't gone anywhere and the teachers are "really feeling the squeeze caused by the cost of living crisis."Saying that teachers are "among the most passionate committed professionals," Al-Azzawi mentioned how these professional were among the first in the workforce to go back and resume their jobs during the pandemic lockdown periods. "We remained dedicated, we knew how important it was to provide a quality education.

But with the state of things at the moment, it is now got to the point where teachers are struggling to pay their bills, their mortgages, their own children's child care and food," she said.

