Auckland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Team New Zealand reached match point in the America's Cup with come-from-behind win in race nine Tuesday on Auckland's Waitemata Harbour to extend their lead over Luna Rossa to 6-3.

The hosts need one more win to claim yachting's most prestigious trophy in the best-of-13 series and can achieve the mark in the day's second race later Tuesday.

Luna Rossa, desperate to keep the series alive, led for most of a dramatic race as the lead changed five times in shifting winds.

But the New Zealanders made a decisive charge on the fifth leg of six and won by 30 seconds to set up a potentially series-clinching race 10.

Luna Rossa will need to capture all four remaining races to win the Auld Mug trophy.