Team USA Hammer Iran 120-66 In Men's Basketball At Tokyo Olympics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 01:20 PM

Team USA hammer Iran 120-66 in men's basketball at Tokyo Olympics

ANKARA, 28 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) -:Team USA has secured their first win in men's preliminary round at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Damian Lillard was the highest scorer for US with 21 points, while Devin Booker added 16 points in Group A.

Jayson Tatum scored 14 points and Zach LaVine finished with 13 at the Saitama Super Arena.

