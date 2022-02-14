UrduPoint.com

Teams Made To Wait For Olympic Medals Over Valieva Doping Affair

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :The IOC said Monday the medals for the Beijing Olympics figure skating team competition would "probably not" be awarded during the Games, regardless of the decision about the doping test of Kamila Valieva.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport is due to give its ruling on Monday about whether the 15-year-old Russian skater can take part in the singles competition after she tested positive for a banned substance in December.

Valieva helped Russia win team gold earlier in the Games, producing a dazzling performance as she became the first woman to land a quadruple jump in Olympic competition.

The USA won silver with Japan taking bronze and Canada in fourth position.

International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams said CAS would only rule on Valieva and a decision on the medals ceremony for the team competition "will not come in the next hours or days".

"That will not be probably sorted out during these Games and it's something that's regrettable but we have to follow the process of CAS and the legal process," he told a media briefing in Beijing.

"It's a dilemma we are all in and it's something we're not happy with.

"This specific decision is about whether she can compete or not.

"All the other issues will have to be discussed further into the Games and that will include the presentation of the medals to the teams.

"This will not be sorted out by this decision."

