Tear gas fired at Sudan anti-coup protesters: AFP

Khartoum, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Sudanese security forces fired tear gas canisters Sunday at a thousands-strong rally outside the presidential palace in Khartoum demanding civilian rule, an AFP reporter said.

The demonstrators protested against an October 25 coup launched by military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, shouting "power to the people" and demanding a return of the "military to the barracks".