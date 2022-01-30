Tear gas fired at Sudan anti-coup protesters: AFP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Sudanese security forces fired tear gas on Sunday at thousands protesting for civilian rule and against a military coup that took place in October, an AFP correspondent said.

The demonstrations were mainly in the capital, Khartoum, and were headed toward the presidential palace in the city centre, the correspondent said.

Sudanese authorities had earlier warned protesters against heading towards the city centre as security forces sealed off streets leading to the presidential palace.