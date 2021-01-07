'Tear gas' used in US Capitol: congressman

Washington, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :"Tear gas" was used in the US Capitol on Wednesday, a congressman said, as supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the building in protest at his election defeat.

An AFP photographer described a smoky substance in the air in the large circular space under the Capitol dome as 100 or more protesters gathered.

"Police have asked us to get gas masks out as there has been tear gas used in the rotunda," House Democrat Jim Himes said on Twitter.

The House and Senate -- in the process of certifying Joe Biden's victory over Trump -- were forced into recess after demonstrators disrupted the proceedings.