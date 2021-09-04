UrduPoint.com

Tearful Osaka: 'I Think I'm Going To Take A Break From Playing'

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 09:00 AM

New York, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, wiping away tears, said after an upset third-round US Open loss on Friday that she will take an indefinite break from playing tennis.

"I honestly don't know when I'm going to play my next tennis match," Osaka said in a news conference after losing to Canada's Leylah Fernandez.

Wiping away tears, she said, "I think I'm going to take a break from playing for a while."With that, she put on a face mask, rose from her chair and ended the session.

