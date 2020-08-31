'Tears for dad', 'boring' F1: Who said what in sport this weekend

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Who said what in sport this weekend: "I continued to work hard and I stayed serious despite the tough times. I just wanted to dedicate this victory to my dad. It was important to me." -- French cyclist Julian Alaphilippe after winning Sunday's second stage of the Tour de France, dedicating the win to his father Jo who died in June.

"I know it is not necessarily what everyone wants to see - the two Mercedes at the front. Today was really all about tyres. Everyone doing this one-stop thing - it's really boring." -- Lewis Hamilton after winning the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa on Sunday, a race which saw yet another Mercedes 1-2 finish.

"Of course I would love to have Roger and Rafa on board. Of course I would love to have all the players on board. But I understand that some of them have different opinions and they don't think the time is right. Again, I think the time is right." -- Novak Djokovic on his decision to form the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), a proposal rejected by 'Big Three' rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

"When Chad became a superhero in Wakanda it was such a special day for so many people.

I knew kids like myself will be able to look up to him and know it is possible to do what he did, so this one's dedicated to him." -- F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton dedicating his Belgian Grand Prix pole position to US actor Chadwick Boseman, star of 'Black Panther', who died of cancer at the age of 43.

"As a result their leader was left on his back. They made themselves look pretty stupid." -- Ineos cyclist Luke Rowe, claiming Colombian rider Miguel Angel Lopez and his Astana team had not co-operated with the Tour de France truce on Saturday's rain-lashed first stage. Lopez collided head-first with a road traffic sign.

"But I just hope I'm giving myself the opportunity and the chance to have enough time." -- Japan's Naomi Osaka on the hamstring injury which forced her to withdraw from the Western and Southern Open final in New York, two days before start of US Open.

"It aches every day. It's always going to ache and always going to be stiff. That's just part of the deal."-- Tiger Woods on the ongoing effects of his multiple back surgeries.