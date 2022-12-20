Tears of joy as opposition reach deal to unseat veteran Fiji PM

Suva, Fiji, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Ecstatic Fijians poured onto the streets to celebrate the end of Frank Bainimarama's 16-year rule, after election opponents reached a deal Tuesday to form a coalition government.

Former rugby international and coup leader-turned-democrat Sitiveni "Rambo" Rabuka, is set to be the country's next prime minister, after securing the support of a minor party and enough seats for a parliamentary majority.

"I would like to thank and congratulate the people of Fiji," Rabuka said, claiming victory after Wednesday's contentious election. "They have voted for change." Rabuka and his coalition allies have vowed to renew Fiji's democracy and introduce a "more caring, compassionate" and accountable government after what they see as a decade and a half of semi-authoritarian rule.

"It's been too long", said 21-year-old politics student Vilivo Amo, who was one of thousands on the streets of Suva. "They are bringing democracy back." "This current government, people get taken to task for no reason, they get trouble from the police. That will change.

" Bainimarama, a former naval commander, came to power in a 2006 coup but later won two elections to legitimise his hold on power.

He has dominated Fiji's politics and while not an outright autocrat, his government has frequently used the legal system to sideline opponents, silence critics and muzzle the media.

As news of the coalition deal trickled out, euphoric and tearful supporters outside Rabuka's headquarters erupted into song.

Fireworks exploded, car horns blared and supporters danced, brandishing traffic cones, flags and placards.

Some chanted "New government!" in Fijian, while members of the administration-elect sang the US civil rights hymn "We shall overcome".

Rabuka supporter Elijah Rokoderea expressed relief to see Bainimarama lose power.

"I feel like breaking open the ceiling and celebrating man," he told AFP. "It's been 16 years of this oppressive government. You can't even organise a protest."Security guard Mitele Tuqiri said he was ecstatic.

"We are going to celebrate tonight, and then tomorrow it will continue."