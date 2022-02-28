Tech firms flock to Spain trade show

Barcelona, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :One of the technology industry's biggest annual get-togethers is set to kick off in the Spanish city of Barcelona on Monday.

The mobile World Congress, where smartphone and telecoms companies show off their latest products and reveal their strategic visions, is expected to welcome more than 40,000 guests over its four-day run.

Organisers hope to return to a full-scale event after two years of disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

But Russia's operation in Ukraine has hampered preparations for this year's edition, with organisers forced to remove the country's dedicated pavilion.

Industry body GSMA, which stages the annual event, said in a statement it was complying with all sanctions and policies regarding Russia.

It confirmed, however, that Russian firms may still be able to participate.

The MWC was cancelled at the last minute in 2020 as the pandemic spread from China to Europe, and last year's edition was drastically scaled down.

The pandemic continues to cast its shadow with big Names like Sony, Asus and lenovo pulling out or participating "virtually".

But organisers are bullish, with GSMA director general Mats Granryd saying 95 percent of speakers will be in Barcelona.