UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tech Giants 'close' To Deals With Australian Media

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 08:20 AM

Tech giants 'close' to deals with Australian media

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Google and Facebook are "very close" to deals with major Australian media to pay for news, a top government official said Monday, as the tech giants scramble to avoid landmark regulation.

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said talks with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google CEO Sundar Pichai had made "great progress" in resolving a standoff being closely watched around the world.

Australia is poised to adopt legislation that would force digital companies to pay for news content, something that would create a global precedent and, according to Facebook and Google, wreck the way the internet works.

The companies have threatened to partially withdraw services from the country if the rules become law, sparking a war of words with the government in Canberra.

But that disagreement appeared to ease Monday, with Frydenberg telling public broadcaster ABC talks with the companies "made great progress over the course of the weekend".

"I think we're very close to some very significant commercial deals," he said, "and in doing so that will transform the domestic media landscape." The agreements could be enough to see Facebook and Google avoid the most severe parts of the legislation -- including binding arbitration to ensure they are not using their online advertising duopoly to dictate terms in deals with media companies.

Amid Frydenberg's remarks, SevenWest Media, owner of broadcaster 7NEWS and The West Australian newspaper, announced Monday a new agreement for its content to be hosted on Google's News Showcase product.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported the first major deal with a large Australian news organisation was worth more than Aus$30 million (US$23 million) a year.

SevenWest chairman Kerry Stokes said it was a "great outcome" and hailed the government's work on its news media bargaining code as "instrumental in the outcome of this ground-breaking agreement".

The firm will join several smaller local publishers on News Showcase, which Google said had received more than one million views since launching in Australian eight days ago.

Frydenberg's comments suggest major Australian media organisations, such as Rupert Murdoch's News Corp and Nine Entertainment, could be close to reaching similar deals.

News groups worldwide have seen their businesses ravaged by the loss of advertising Dollars that once flowed to their newspapers but are now overwhelmingly captured by the big digital platforms.

Thousands of journalists' jobs have been lost and numerous outlets forced to close in Australia alone over the past decade.

Related Topics

Internet World Google Australia Facebook Threatened Mark Zuckerberg Canberra Sydney Progress Media From Government Agreement Top Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Coalition forces intercept, destroy 2 Houthi-fired ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja sworn in as UAE Ambassado ..

8 hours ago

UAE leaders condole with Argentine President over ..

10 hours ago

Abu Dhabi banks invested AED26.1 bn in debt securi ..

10 hours ago

Abdulla Al Hamed visits Mubadala Health COVID-19 v ..

10 hours ago

ADIB reports AED1.6 billion in net profit for 2020

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.