Tech Shares Flip The Script, End Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 01:50 AM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Underwhelming economic data and uncertainty amid the Federal Reserve's two-day monetary policy meeting caused the Dow to snap a seven-day winning streak on Tuesday, while tech stocks gained.

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.4 percent to close at 32,825.95, and the broad-based S&P 500 fell 0.2 percent to 3,962.71, both pulling back from record finishes in the prior session.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index retreated from the high point of the session, but eked out a 0.1 percent gain to end at 13,471.57.

Government data released before markets opened showed retail sales plunging 3.0 percent and industrial production falling 2.2 percent in February, though that was largely attributed to unusually bad winter weather.

Another industry survey showed homebuilder sentiment deteriorating even as the housing market remained hot.

Analysts are counting on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package approved last week to help the economy heal.

They're also watching the Federal Reserve, which wraps up its meeting on Wednesday and is expected to renew its commitment to easy money policies until employment and inflation have recovered.

The policy committee members are also set to boost their economic forecasts to account for the benefits of both a $900 billion stimulus measure passed in December and Biden's measure, both of which contain unemployment aid and stimulus checks to boost the economy.

Investors will be listening closely to see if Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledges their inflation fears and reassures them he will be vigilant.

"The Fed can say something on Wednesday that will either sort of calm it down or they may stir that up," Tom Cahill of Ventura Wealth Management told AFP. "It doesn't surprise me that the market is struggling to find its footing."Among tech shares, Apple gained 1.3 percent and Facebook 2.0 percent.

