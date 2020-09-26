UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tech Shares Lead As US Stocks End Week On Positive Note

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 02:10 AM

Tech shares lead as US stocks end week on positive note

New York, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Despite lackluster economic data, Wall Street stocks posted their best session of the week Friday, with tech shares leading the market higher.

The Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 2.3 percent to 10,913.56, as indices shook off early weakness.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 1.3 percent at 27,173.96, while the broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.6 percent to 3,298.46.

"The market has been under pressure for a while and is just catching a bit of a bargain-hunting Friday," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities.

Despite Friday's session, both the Dow and S&P 500 closed the week with losses.

US durable goods orders grew by 0.4 percent in August, below estimates and a much slower level of growth than July's upwardly revised 11.

7 percent increase.

The tepid data add to worries that consumer spending is weakening as progress on another coronavirus stimulus package remains stalled.

Analysts said the market is also becoming more worried about a protracted US presidential election after Donald Trump repeatedly declined this week to commit to a peaceful transition of power if he loses in November.

Still, large tech shares such as Amazon, Apple and Facebook all gained more than two percent.

Another big winner was Boeing, which surged 6.9 percent after Europe's aviation regulator said the long-grounded 737 MAX could be cleared to resume service by the end of the year.

The MAX has been out of service since March 2019 following two deadly crashes.

Related Topics

Election Europe Facebook Trump Progress March July August November Stocks 2019 Apple Market All Best Dow Jones Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

1 hour ago

Jafza, Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Greece aspiring for bilateral strategic partn ..

3 hours ago

US Embassy in Baku Issues Travel Alert Amid Tensio ..

2 hours ago

Putin's Security Dialogue Offer to US Very Timely ..

2 hours ago

Mashaal Malik thanks Prime Minister for comprehens ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.