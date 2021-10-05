Tech shares lead US stocks lower, Facebook down 4.9%

New York, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Tech shares endured another ugly session Monday on worries about Washington's unsettled spending and budget debates and lackluster expectations for the upcoming earnings season.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index suffered the biggest losses of the major indices, ending down 2.

1 percent at 14,255.48.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.9 percent to 34,002.92, while the broad-based S&P 500 tumbled 1.3 percent to 4,300.46.