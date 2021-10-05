Tech Shares Lead US Stocks Lower, Facebook Down 4.9%
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 02:10 AM
New York, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Tech shares endured another ugly session Monday on worries about Washington's unsettled spending and budget debates and lackluster expectations for the upcoming earnings season.
The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index suffered the biggest losses of the major indices, ending down 2.
1 percent at 14,255.48.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.9 percent to 34,002.92, while the broad-based S&P 500 tumbled 1.3 percent to 4,300.46.