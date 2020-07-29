Tech titans in the spotlight at US antitrust hearing

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :US lawmakers will grill the chiefs of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google Wednesday about how they wield marketplace power in what promises to be a rare political spectacle.

The House of Representatives hearing comes amid rising concerns over Big Tech dominance, which has become even more pronounced during the coronavirus pandemic.

The unprecedented joint appearance before the House Judiciary Committee features Tim Cook of Apple, Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and Sundar Pichai of Google and its parent firm Alphabet.

The CEOs of four of the world's most powerful companies will testify remotely, less than 100 days before the US election.

It will be the first time Bezos has testified before a congressional committee.

The world's richest man will paint online giant Amazon as an example of US entrepreneurship.

"I believe Amazon should be scrutinized," Bezos said in prepared remarks posted online, defiantly adding that "when you look in the mirror, assess the criticism, and still believe you're doing the right thing, no force in the world should be able to move you." Zuckerberg called social media colossus Facebook a "proudly American company" in prepared marks ahead of the hearing.

"Our story would not have been possible without US laws that encourage competition and innovation," he said.

But, he is to say, the rules of the internet need updating.

Pichai will highlight how Alphabet is helping America remain a technology leader in the face of growing competition.

Cook will say scrutiny is "reasonable and appropriate" but that Apple will make "no concession on the facts." Apple does not have a dominant position in any market, and the iPhone faces fierce competition, according to Cook's prepared remarks.

- Political theater? - The hearing is part of a congressional probe into "online platforms and market power" and takes place against a backdrop of antitrust investigations in the US, Europe and elsewhere.

"The Street will be laser focused on this next step in the Big Tech vs. Beltway UFC battle," Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said in a recent note to investors.

"Will this be a grandstanding event with minimal substance or a potential Fort Sumter moment for the anti-trust momentum against tech stalwarts?" he wrote, referring to the opening salvo of the US Civil War.

Avery Gardiner, an antitrust expert at the Center for Democracy & Technology, said the hearing will offer a timely focus on key issues around competition and concentration of economic power.