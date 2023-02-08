Tedesco named Belgium national football coach: federation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Domenico Tedesco will be the new head coach of the Belgium national football side, the federation announced on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old Italy-born Tedesco succeeds Roberto Martinez, who stepped down after Belgium failed to qualify for the knockout stages at the World Cup in Qatar.

His initial contract will run until the Euro 2024 in Germany, the Belgian football federation (RBFA) said.

Spaniard Martinez left the Red Devils after a disappointing elimination in the group stage of the World Cup in Qatar, likely to mark the end of the country's "golden generation" of players.

"His mission is to qualify the Belgian Red Devils for the Euro 2024 in Germany. The first qualifying match will be played on March 24 in Stockholm against Sweden," the federation said.

Tedesco, who has coached Schalke, Spartak Moscow and RB Leipzig, will be presented to the press on Wednesday afternoon.

"For me it is a great honour to be the new head coach of Belgium. I'm really looking forward to the task and I'm extremely motivated. I had a very good feeling right from the first conversation," Tedesco said the federation's statement.