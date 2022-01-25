Tedros nominated as sole candidate to remain at WHO helm

(@FahadShabbir)

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is all but guaranteed a second term after a procedural vote Tuesday made him the sole nominee ahead of a leadership election in May.

The first African leader of the UN health agency said he was "very grateful for the renewed support", after the WHO's executive board held a secret-ballot vote approving his nomination as the only candidate for the post.

Tedros, one of the most recognisable figures of the global battle against Covid-19, acknowledged that his first five-year term had been "challenging and difficult", and said it was a "great honour" to be given the opportunity to continue the battle.

The former Ethiopian minister of health and foreign affairs is thus expected to be a shoo-in for re-election when all 194 WHO member states cast their ballots for the next director-general in May.

Since Covid-19 burst onto the global stage more than two years ago, the 56-year-old malaria specialist has received much praise for the way he has steered the WHO through the crisis.

African countries in particular have been pleased at the attention paid to the continent and at his relentless campaign for poorer nations to get their fair share of Covid vaccines.