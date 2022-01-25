UrduPoint.com

Tedros Nominated As Sole Candidate To Remain At WHO Helm

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Tedros nominated as sole candidate to remain at WHO helm

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is all but guaranteed a second term after a procedural vote Tuesday made him the sole nominee ahead of a leadership election in May.

The first African leader of the UN health agency said he was "very grateful for the renewed support", after the WHO's executive board held a secret-ballot vote approving his nomination as the only candidate for the post.

Tedros, one of the most recognisable figures of the global battle against Covid-19, acknowledged that his first five-year term had been "challenging and difficult", and said it was a "great honour" to be given the opportunity to continue the battle.

The former Ethiopian minister of health and foreign affairs is thus expected to be a shoo-in for re-election when all 194 WHO member states cast their ballots for the next director-general in May.

Since Covid-19 burst onto the global stage more than two years ago, the 56-year-old malaria specialist has received much praise for the way he has steered the WHO through the crisis.

African countries in particular have been pleased at the attention paid to the continent and at his relentless campaign for poorer nations to get their fair share of Covid vaccines.

Related Topics

Election World United Nations Vote May Post All Share

Recent Stories

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

4 minutes ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

30 minutes ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

30 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

30 minutes ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

32 minutes ago
 Greek Government Extends Civil Service's Shutdown ..

Greek Government Extends Civil Service's Shutdown to Wednesday Due to Snowstorm

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.